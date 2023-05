Austria’s Davis Cup team can fall back on Dominic Thiem in the home game against Portugal. The Austrian Tennis Association (ÖTV) announced this news and the venue for the World Group I international match for a place in the 2024 qualifying round on Friday. Thiem and Co. play on 15./16. September at the Multiversum in Schwechat. A hard court like that at the tournament in the Wiener Stadthalle will be played.

