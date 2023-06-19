Home » Austria pulls ex-Lustenau Guenouche ashore
Wiener Austria has confirmed Hakim Guenouche’s move to the federal capital. The left winger signed a contract with the fifth of the past season until June 2026, as announced on Monday. Guenouche, 23, is on a free transfer after his contract with Austria Lustenau expires. Vorarlberg did not use the French in the European Cup play-off after his negotiations with Austria were leaked.

“Hakim is a very interesting player who has shown what he’s made of over the past two years. I’m convinced that he can develop well in our environment,” said Austria’s sports director Manuel Ortlechner about the access.

Guenouche has been a regular at Lustenau for the past two seasons. The Europe Cup starter from Vienna needed action again on the left wing due to the serious injury to Ziad El Sheiwi. The Violets are also set to sign Rieds Tin Plavotic for central defence, according to reports.

