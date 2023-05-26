Austria-Rapid: this time the sky over Vienna is purple

A Sunday in mid-May, in Vienna. It’s raining cats and dogs. It’s the day of the 340th derby between the purples of Austria and the green-and-whites of Rapid. In fact, here the derbies count them, one at a time, as they do in Belgrade. And to remain in terms of supranational comparison, throughout Europe only in theOld Firm more derby games were played than Glasgow.

It is the fourth to last day of the final phase of the Austrian championship, in which Rapid and Austria have always participated. Rapid occupy fourth position in the standings, two points ahead of Austria, who are in fifth place (last placement valid for cups) with a margin of only one point over sixth: the two teams from the capital are both from a negative period, in which they collected burning defeats and mocking draws. Red Bull Salzburg – power of money – makes a league of its own, and the first three places – those of Europe “that counts” (Lady Cerci dixit: Toro fans will remember) – are light years away: supremacy remains at stake citizen and the qualification to the preliminaries of the Conference Leaguewhich among other things has to go through a perverse final playoff, introduced a couple of years ago, between fourth, fifth and sixth in the standings on the sidelines of an equally twisted Poule which assigns the Scudetto and European qualifiers.

There’s actually more to it. It is the first derby to be held in the Austria Vienna stadium after the dissolution of the Viola Fanaticsthe former main group – at least due to its central positioning in the hottest sector (the East Grandstandi.e. the east grandstand) – of the Austria fans.

The dissolution of Fanatics, born in 2001, dates back to early April: the trigger – or perhaps just the drop that broke the camel of the internal balance of a fan base already in turmoil? – was the theft, by Rapid’s rivals (specifically, by members of the groups of Lords and gods Lions), of the sheet which is part of a choreography created by the youth section of the Fanatics. Tarpaulin then displayed by the green-and-whites, together with the mocking banner “can’t stop Fanatics?” (to “mimic” a recent rivals choreography), during the derby played in mid-April in the Rapid stadium and finished 3 to 3.

Unlike many other Vienna derbies, this time the guests do not march to the stadium. Perhaps due to the pouring rain, perhaps for other reasons. It is played at Franz Horr Stadium, a plant with just 17,000 seats that has been renovated a few years ago. We are in the southeast area of ​​Vienna, near the subway station Old country estate and a few kilometers from the Belvedere, the Baroque residence of Prince Eugene of Savoy which was completed just three hundred years ago, in 1723.

The match ticket is not nominal; the police are present in force and with numerous vans, but, despite the proximity between the away area and the home sectors, there is no tension.

Rapid fans occupy the northwest corner of the stadium. There are about 1,600, crowded in the second ring, where the banners of the main groups stand out. Centrally located, the Ultras Rapid: relatively high average age and a vaguely Italian imprint. From there the choirs start, accompanied by some drums. Above their banner are the patches of the twins of Venice (with the banner Twenty-sixth June 1987) and Nuremberg. Beside the Ultras Rapidon one side are i Tornados and on the other i Lords eh Lions. Here the age decreases, the clothing is predominantly black and, banners aside, the style seems to tend towards that hooligan.

The initial choreography of the Rapid supporters is simple but original: the hundreds of green and white shirts held in the hands of away supporters create a colorful and impactful eye-catcher. Here is the statement that appeared on the website of the Ultras Rapidin which it was invited, regardless of the weather conditions, to bring something green-and-white with you.

On the other hand, in the East Grandstand, the choreography consists of the large lettering “FK Austria Wien” accompanied by vertical stripes and purple, white and red balloons, with a sprinkle of confetti. Certainly not amazing, but “clean” and well done.

The cheer starts strong on both fronts – after all it’s a derby – but what is surprising is its consistency: in particular, Rapid’s supporters maintain an appreciable vocal continuity in the face of the football paucity shown by the green-and-white team, soon double disadvantage and only able to shorten the gap towards the end of the first half, which ends with Austria leading 2 to 1.

In the East Grandstand of Austria Vienna, after a short period of vacatio following the dissolution of Fanaticsthe position in the center of the first ring is now taken by KAI 2000: group that boasts a friendship with the people of Trieste, whose banner, however, does not appear on this occasion. On the sides of KAI 2000 the other groups are positioned: Alcatraz, Gladiators, Old school (“Old school”). More lateral, the small group of Boys, made up of a dozen kids. The second ring, on whose balcony – among others – the banner is displayed Bulldogsis less involved in the support, but, also thanks to the sudden advantage of Austria, the support of the Viola does not seem to be affected by the absence of Fanatics. On the contrary.

The choreography at the start of the second half also demonstrates this. The banner is first unrolled “Vienna is purple!” and then, finally, what should never be missing in a derby: an imposing smoke, obviously purple, which hides the east grandstand and invades the playing field, delaying the start of the second half. A real pleasure for the eyes of those who are no longer used to these powerful clouds of color.

It is almost superfluous to point out the very high number of torches lit during the game: the pyrotechnic accompaniment, even if a little messy, is incessant, especially in the home sector. And it is sad to think that in certain stadiums in Italy the same show would have led to submission to DASPO and the denunciation (potentially even the arrest) of hundreds of spectators.

Speaking of torches, the best is yet to come: twenty minutes from the end we realize that something is boiling. A substantial number – at least a few dozen – of Rapid fans wear a yellow balaclava. Each of them is holding a torch. The snap of the ignition of the first artifice – we are forgiven the lexicon of lawyers – is the starting signal of the show pyrotechnician. Countless torches are lit and the guest sector catches fire – metaphorically but not too much – for a few minutes. The stewards do not break down, nor can police officers be seen intent on filming the torch, which is a full and legitimate part of the derby show, from which the bystanders enjoy with visible satisfaction.

A few minutes from the end of the game, Rapid’s number 9 misses sensationally the chance of equalizing and in added time – wrong goal, conceded goal, çgoes without saying – Austria Wien scores the goal 3 to 1. Thus begins the celebration of the Viola fans, which will go on for about twenty minutes after the final whistle: a player gets on the choir post and directs the chants from there mocking rivals. Players and fans now seem to be one. Some ultras from Austria, who have come down from the sector, remain perched – many of them with their faces covered – on the billboards behind the door. This too does, in its own way, choreography.

On the other hand, the Rapid ultras first push away the players with unequivocal gestures, who had approached the away sector to greet them, and then quickly leave the stadium: for them it is a derby to forget, even if, having supported with commendable continuity , they know they have done their part.

About half an hour after the end of the match, a small group of about thirty Austrian ultras can be seen in a compact formation near the large road junction next to the underground station of Old country estatewhich is largely manned internally by the police: the intentions appear potentially warlike but it is not known whether it was a simple ambush or something more.

The pouring rain – which in any case does not seem to bother the Viennese very much – gives no respite and pushes the neutral spectator towards the underground underground. The feeling of contentment remains for a derby that has lived up to expectations in the stands and confirmed that the capital of Austria deserves to be reached, as well as to enjoy its cultural beauties, also to breathe the atmosphere that the two fans citizens are capable of generating. Long live the Vienna derby then!

Text by Paolo Alberto Reineri

Photo by Jürgen De Meester