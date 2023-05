The Austrian Bundesliga club Austria Wien announced the commitment of the offensive player Silva Kani on Sunday. The 20-year-old comes on a free transfer from Israel’s second division side Bnei Yehuda, for whom he has scored eight goals in 25 games this season.

Kani signed a contract that runs until the summer of 2027. “He likes to go one-on-one, has depth, is fast, athletic and technically strong,” revealed Austria’s sports director Manuel Ortlechner.