Austria solves the EM ticket – sport.ORF.at

Austria’s national football team took advantage of the second chance and secured a place at Euro 2024 in Germany early. ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick’s selection narrowly won 1-0 (0-0) against Azerbaijan in Baku on Monday and can no longer be pushed out of the top two by Sweden in Group F.

Sabitzer saves the ÖFB team with a penalty

Captain Konrad Laimer and Co. struggled against extremely defensive home teams and hardly found any gaps. With a triple substitution at the break, Rangnick brought a breath of fresh air into the Austrian game. Marcel Sabitzer became the match winner, acting as a “joker” again and scoring from the penalty spot (48th), as he did against Belgium.

Burgstaller flies off the pitch during a comeback

In stoppage time, Toral Bajramov missed a great chance to equalize when he failed to hit the empty goal. Guido Burgstaller, who had recently been substituted and was celebrating his comeback in the ÖFB team after a four-year break, was shown the yellow card twice within a few minutes (92nd/94th) and was thrown off the pitch.

In the table, the ÖFB team drew level with leaders Belgium (16 points each). The Belgians, who booked their European Championship ticket on Friday with a 3-2 win in Vienna, will host Sweden in the evening, who, ten points behind, no longer have a chance of successfully qualifying for the European Championship. Austria will play the last group game on November 16th (6 p.m., live on ORF1) in Estonia.

