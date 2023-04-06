Home Sports Austria starts countdown for World Cup
Five weeks before the Ice Hockey World Championships from May 12th to 28th in Finland and Latvia, Austria’s national team is starting the countdown to the title fights. At the end of the first team camp in preparation for the World Cup, the ÖEHV selection will meet Slovenia on Thursday (5.30 p.m., live on ORF Sport +) in Villach, last year’s promoted team in Group A. “That’s good, because we want to play against strong opponents in preparation,” said team boss Roger Bader.

