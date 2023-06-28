Austria Vienna is now cooperating with Stripfing

Austria Wien is now cooperating with second division club SV Stripfing. Accordingly, in future the greatest talents of the favorites will no longer be seen with the Young Violets, who have been relegated to the regional league, but with the new partner club. Players can also be promoted to Austria’s Bundesliga team during the season. Stripfing trains as a subtenant on the training grounds of the Generali Arena.

Starting Tuesday, 18-year-old central defender Tobias Polz, Dario Kreiker, Sandali Conde, Dejan Radonjic, Leonardo Ivkic, Timo Schmelzer, Enis Safin, Denis Dizdarevic, Lukas Haubenwaller and Daniel Au Yeong will train at Stripfing.

“Our best U18 players will take their first step in adult football with the Young Violets in the regional league. At our cooperation club SV Stripfing, our high potentials will then continue to have the opportunity in the next step to compete with many seasoned professionals in the 2nd league and to recommend themselves for our fighting team,” said Austria Sports Director Manuel Ortlechner.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

