Austria with a 49-strong team at EYOF in Maribor

30 girls and 19 boys will represent Austria at the European Youth Games (EYOF) under the sign of the Five Rings from Sunday to Saturday next week in Maribor.

Eleven sports are on the program – the 14 to 18-year-old ÖOC athletes gain experience in judo, athletics, cycling (mountain bike, road), swimming, skateboarding, tennis and gymnastics. Judoka Nina Auer and gymnast Alfred Schwaiger carry the Austrian flag at the opening ceremony.

Schwaiger won the bronze medal at the EYOF 2022 in Banska-Bystrica. “The fact that I can still carry the flag is the icing on the cake,” said the 17-year-old from Vienna. The 16-year-old Styrian Auer said that she “will not forget her whole life”.

“Medals are not the focus at EYOFs, the young athletes should get a taste of Olympic air and gain important experience on their way to a professional career. Numerous Olympic medal winners took part in youth games at the beginning of their careers,” said ÖOC Secretary General Peter Mennel in a broadcast.

