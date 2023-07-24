Home » Austrian footballer Sabitzer transferred from Bayern to Dortmund
Austrian footballer Sabitzer transferred from Bayern to Dortmund

Sabitzer had a contract with Bayern until 2025, but according to the SID agency, no prospects. Since arriving in 2021 from Leipzig, the 71-time Austrian international has played 54 competitive matches for the Munich club, a large part of them as a substitute player. He was on loan at Manchester United in the spring.

After the departures of midfielders Jude Bellingham, Raphael Guerreiro and Mo Dahoud, Sabitzer should play a key role in BVB’s midfield. On Tuesday, he will travel to join his new teammates on a preparatory tour to the United States of America.

