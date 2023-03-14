Home Sports Austrian Pinkelnig won the Ski Jumping World Cup early, Koudelka failed
Austrian Pinkelnig won the Ski Jumping World Cup early, Koudelka failed

Austrian Pinkelnig won the Ski Jumping World Cup early, Koudelka failed

Pinkelnigová won six races in the current year and became the third Austrian in history to win the crystal globe. She followed the triumph of Daniela Iraschková-Stolzová from 2015 and Sara Marita Kramerová, who won last year.

Norway’s Silje Opseth celebrated her victory in Lillehammer on Monday. Czech racers Klára Ulrichová and Karolína Indráčková narrowly failed to advance from the qualification.

The show jumpers still have the second race in Lillehammer ahead of them, which is scheduled for Wednesday. They will close the WC season on March 24 in Lahti.

Koudelka finished in the qualification again

Czech ski jumper Roman Koudelka did not advance even in the third race of the World Cup after qualifying from the World Championships. After two failures in Oslo, he did not even succeed on the large bridge in Lillehammer, where he took 58th place with a 106-meter long attempt in heavy snow.

Photo: Borut Zivulovic, Reuters

Roman Koudelka in an archive picturePhoto: Borut Zivulovic, Reuters

The qualification, the results of which are included in the ranking of the Raw Air Tour miniseries, was won by the home team Halvor Egner Granerud. The Norwegian jumped 142 meters and beat compatriot Johann Andre Forfang, who had an attempt half a meter shorter, by six tenths of a point.

WC in ski jumping in Lillehammer:
Women:
1. Opsethová (Nor.) 223.1 b. (116.5+131 m)
2. Freitagová (Germany) 222.5 (121.5+128)
3. Klinecová (Slovenia) 216.6 (120+122),
…in qualification 41. ULRICHOVÁ 61.3 (97.5)
42. K. INDRÁČKOVÁ (both Czech Republic) 61.1 (96.5).
Raw Air Tournament standings (after 6 of 9 contests):
1. Klinecová 1072.7
2. Strömová (Norway) 1039.1
3. Althausová (Germany) 1035.1,
…39. ULRICHOVA 348.0,
48. K. INDRÁČKOVÁ 145.7.
Current order of the SP (after 24 out of 26 races):
1. Pinkelnigová (Austria) 1552
2. Althausová 1337
3. Klinecová 1215,
…47. K. INDRÁČKOVÁ 17.
