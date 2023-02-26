Home Sports Austrian Schwarz won the SP giant slalom in Palisades Tahoe
Sports

Austrian Schwarz won the SP giant slalom in Palisades Tahoe

Schwarz decided the victory with the fastest ride in the second lap. After the first, the 27-year-old Austrian was in fifth place with a loss of 40 hundredths to the leader Marc Odermatt from Switzerland.

Odermatt, the giant slalom world champion from the recent championship in Courchevel, made mistakes in the second round and ended up three hundredths of a second behind Schwarz. Norwegian Rasmus Windingstad finished third.

Odermatt consolidated his lead in the World Cup standings with 1466 points and also leads the giant slalom ranking. Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde in second place loses 386 points. Schwarz improved to seventh place.

WC in downhill skiing in Palisades Tahoe (USA):
Men – Giant Slalom:
1. Black (Rak.) 2:23.63 (1:08.83+1:14.80)
2. Odermatt (Switzerland) -0.03 (1:08.43+1:15.23)
3. Windingstad -0,36 (1:08,72+1:15,27)
4. Kristoffersen (both Nor.) -0.73 (1:09.09+1:15.27)
5. Brennsteiner (Rak.) -1.01 (1:09.17+1:15.47)
6. Braathen (Nor.) -1,11 (1:08,76+1:15,98)
Current ranking of giant slalom (after 7 out of 10 races):
1. Odermatt 540
2. Kristoffersen 440
3. Kranjec (Slovin.) 345
4. Schwarz 324
5. Meillard (Švýc.) 320
6. Braathen 245
Current order of the SP (after 29 out of 39 races):
1. Odermatt 1466
2. Source (Nor.) 1080
3. Kristoffersen 829
4. Kriechmayr (Rack.) 767
5. Meillard 716
6. Braathen 711
…132. ZABYSTRÁN (CZE) 12
