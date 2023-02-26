Schwarz decided the victory with the fastest ride in the second lap. After the first, the 27-year-old Austrian was in fifth place with a loss of 40 hundredths to the leader Marc Odermatt from Switzerland.

Odermatt, the giant slalom world champion from the recent championship in Courchevel, made mistakes in the second round and ended up three hundredths of a second behind Schwarz. Norwegian Rasmus Windingstad finished third.

Odermatt consolidated his lead in the World Cup standings with 1466 points and also leads the giant slalom ranking. Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde in second place loses 386 points. Schwarz improved to seventh place.