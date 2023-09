Austria’s footballers will play their opening game in the Nations League against France on September 26th (6.30 p.m., live on ORF1) in front of almost twice as many fans as so far in their history.

On Tuesday, the ÖFB reported 6,000 tickets sold for the hit in Vienna’s Viola Park. The previous record number of visitors to a women’s game is 3,600.

