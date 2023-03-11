Austria’s biathletes finished sixth in the last season of the season on Saturday without the ex-world champion Lisa Hauser who had a cold. Dunja Zdouc, Anna Juppe, Tamara Steiner and Anna Gandler, who was called up for the first time as the last skier, were particularly convincing on the shooting range with only three spares at 40 targets to be hit – fewer than any other nation. Norway took the win ahead of France, Germany, Italy and Sweden.

Only twice this season, in fifth place in Antholz and at the World Championships in Oberhof, were the ÖSV women better in a relay. Gandler claimed sixth place in the final sprint against the Czech Lucie Charvatova. The 22-year-old Tyrolean shot clean, as did starter Zdouc. Juppe had to reload once and handed over halfway through the race in fifth place, Steiner needed two extra rounds. In the end, the Austrians were 1:53.8 minutes behind the victorious Norwegians. In the relay World Cup, it remained in eighth place.

Satisfied record with the ÖSV quartet

“I’m very happy with my race today, but it was tough and a real fight,” said Zdouc. “I’m happy that I made it through with zero mistakes, was always up front and was able to send Anna into the race in a good position.” think I had a good race. A small piece of the stock broke off my rifle, but I didn’t notice it until I sighted it in. I was a little unsure if that would affect my standing shooting, but I was able to put in a solid clean.”

Steiner had mixed feelings “My shooting performance was certainly not bad, but of course it could have been a little better. My performance today was basically okay. Relay races are just something special, because you don’t just run for yourself, but for a whole team, and that’s why I’m usually a little more relaxed in the individual races.” And Gandler was particularly satisfied with her performance on the shooting range: “The race was great tough as nails today and I was already feeling a bit tired coming in. But I’m so happy that I was finally able to get two clean sheets. I stayed calm and made it my personal goal before the race. Sixth place now makes me extremely happy and is really cool.”