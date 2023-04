Austria’s women’s national handball team narrowly missed qualifying for the 2023 World Cup in Denmark, Norway and Sweden. The ÖHB selection had to admit defeat in the play-off second leg on Wednesday evening in Antequera Spain by 24:26.

That was enough for the Iberians after the 28:28 in the first leg in the southern part of the city for the World Cup ticket. In the meantime it had looked like a sensation, so Austria led several times, around halftime with 12:11.