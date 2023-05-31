Home » Austrians start tailor-made 3×3 World Cup
Austrians start tailor-made 3×3 World Cup

Austrians start tailor-made 3×3 World Cup

Austria’s 3×3 women’s basketball team made a great start to the home World Cup on Tuesday on the Rathausplatz in Vienna. Anja Fuchs-Robetin, Sigrid Koizar, Camilla Neumann and Sarah Sagerer easily defeated the European Vice Champion Netherlands with 21:12. In the second group game at 9.40 p.m. (live on ORF Sport +), Spain, the 2021 European champions, will face another “chunk” as an opponent.

GEPA/Edgar Eisner

The arena in the heart of Vienna trembled for the first time when the red-white-red quartet entered. In the game, the ÖBV women showed no nervousness and dominated from the start. It was 7:0 after two minutes, 12:4 after five. The Austrians did not let the victory be taken away.

Sagerer scored ten points and made the final score with a long-range goal. “A World Cup at home is crazy,” said the Upper Austrian. The 27-year-old did not want to emphasize that she was a top scorer. “Everyone played well.” The mood in the arena in front of the town hall was “mega”. Camilla Neumann spoke of “cool”. The Styrian described the start of the tournament as “perfect”. As expected, group favorite France started with a 19:14 victory over Brazil.

Men board on Wednesday

Austria’s men start the tournament on Wednesday (Group B). Nico Kaltenbrunner, Filip Krämer, Matthias Linortner and team newcomer Rashaan Mbemba meet Slovenia (5:35 p.m.) and Australia (9:40 p.m.). ORF Sport + broadcasts live from 5:05 p.m. 3×3 is a basketball variant in which two teams of three players each play for one basket. The Olympic premiere took place in Tokyo 2021.

