The Austrian women’s national ice hockey team will play two friendlies in Linz instead of the World Championship in Shenzhen. After the World Cup in Division 1A (B-WM) was postponed to mid-August due to travel restrictions and testing requirements in connection with the corona virus in China, team boss Alexander Bröms’ selection will complete a final course with international matches against Slovakia on Saturday (7 p.m.) and Sunday (10.30 a.m.) in Linz.