Austria’s 3×3 basketball players suffered two defeats at the home World Cup on Vienna’s Rathausplatz on Friday. Nico Kaltenbrunner, Filip Krämer, Matthias Linortner and Rashaan Mbemba lost 18:20 to Olympic champion Latvia on Friday, followed by the USA 16:21. As a result, third in the group missed the direct entry into the quarter-finals. Austria meets Lithuania in the play-in on Saturday. On Wednesday, the selection of the Austrian Basketball Association (ÖBV) won against Slovenia and Australia.

First defeat for basketball players

“A great first day. It was a bit sleepy on the second day, we fell a bit short of our potential,” Linortner summed up after the group phase. On Thursday, the Austrians made it into the quarter-finals on Saturday, as group winners with a triumph over world and European champions France, among other things.