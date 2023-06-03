Home » Austria’s 3×3 men after two defeats in the play-in
Sports

Austria’s 3×3 men after two defeats in the play-in

by admin
Austria’s 3×3 men after two defeats in the play-in

Austria’s 3×3 basketball players suffered two defeats at the home World Cup on Vienna’s Rathausplatz on Friday. Nico Kaltenbrunner, Filip Krämer, Matthias Linortner and Rashaan Mbemba lost 18:20 to Olympic champion Latvia on Friday, followed by the USA 16:21. As a result, third in the group missed the direct entry into the quarter-finals. Austria meets Lithuania in the play-in on Saturday. On Wednesday, the selection of the Austrian Basketball Association (ÖBV) won against Slovenia and Australia.

First defeat for basketball players

“A great first day. It was a bit sleepy on the second day, we fell a bit short of our potential,” Linortner summed up after the group phase. On Thursday, the Austrians made it into the quarter-finals on Saturday, as group winners with a triumph over world and European champions France, among other things.

See also  Real Scorpion stops second in the standings

You may also like

goals from Gonzalez, Saponara and Cabral and a...

Bordeaux-Rodez definitively interrupted after the attack on striker...

Lions OC Ben Johnson expects ‘huge step forward’...

Adam, use Spider-Man tactics. Ondra is in the...

What to bet today? Sports calendar and forecasts:...

Carlos Alcaraz, before his round of 16 at...

Djokovic won 16 consecutive victories in the French...

Spanish defender Sergio Ramos to leave Paris St-Germain...

Kenyan Faith Kipyegon breaks 1500m world record

Verstappen won both opening F1 practice sessions in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy