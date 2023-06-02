Austria’s 3×3 women’s basketball team secured their place in the quarter-finals as group winners at the World Championships on Vienna’s Rathausplatz on Thursday. This was mainly due to the 13:10 surprise win over defending champions France in the final game. Sarah Sagerer, Sigrid Koizar, Anja Fuchs-Robetin and Camilla Neumann had previously defeated Brazil 19:18. The upcoming opponent will be determined on Friday.

After the Brazil game, Austria had already been promoted to the knockout phase. With the tour de force over France, in which the red-white-red quartet shone not least with good defensive actions, the direct quarter-final place was booked and the way through the play-in was saved.

“I really can’t believe it. If we had been told before this World Cup that we would be promoted as group winners, I would have thought it impossible,” said Fuchs-Robentin. The future opponent will be determined on Friday afternoon, the quarter-finals will start at 6.20 p.m. The fourth day of the World Cup can be seen live from 5 p.m. on ORF Sport + and in the live stream.