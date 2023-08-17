Austria’s flag football teams reach for European Championship medals

At the Flag Football European Championship from Friday to Sunday in Limerick, Ireland, Austria wants to prove that it is one of the best in the world. Both the women’s and men’s teams are aiming for a medal.

“It’s very clear that we want to go home with a medal,” says men’s coach Michael Salamon, leaving no doubt about the red-white-red ambitions. The men’s team won silver at the 2018 World Championships. At the last European Championship in 2019 in Israel, they finished fifth empty-handed.

The women in Limerick are also reaching for precious metals. “It’s clearly the credo of our players,” said coach Walter Demel. The women won bronze at the 2021 World Championships in Jerusalem. They also won the bronze medal at the last European Championships in 2019. At last year’s World Games, both teams finished fourth, the women as the best and the men as the second best European nation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

