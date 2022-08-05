On August 3, the Austrian Red Bull Neymar five-a-side street football match came to the last stop of the city sub-station: Suzhou Station. As in the past few stops, the atmosphere of the race was as hot as the weather. After fierce competition, the Suzhou AMS team composed of international friends passed all the way and finally won the championship in Suzhou Station.

The final opponent of Suzhou AMS team is ChangZhou Football 2 from Changzhou. Although they often played together on weekdays, they ended up runner-up, but the ups and downs on the way to the promotion were enough to make them feel the joy brought by street football.

“The previous match was too dramatic! We went from conceding two goals first, 5V5 to 3V5, to chasing 3V3, and finally 2V1 to win the game. It’s really incredible. This is football!”

ChangZhou Football 2 © ChangZhou Football 2

The participating teams included both office workers and students. The Maimantip 2 team is a young team composed entirely of students. Many of them have been golfers since elementary school, and they set up this team because of their love for football. Therefore, they who have just taken the college entrance examination will choose the way of street football to relax and release.

Maimantip 2 © neymar-jr-five-2022-suzhou

“It was also the first time we participated in a street football game, mainly to feel the atmosphere of street football. There are many cool and handsome tricks in street football, and we will show more in the future.”

Play a higher stage with strength

After the street PK in Chengdu, Wuhan, Guangzhou and Suzhou, these football masters will come to Hangzhou to start the journey of the national finals. The street show people can’t wait to release the love on their toes and board a higher dream stage.

Austria’s Red Bull Neymar Futsal Street Football Tournament ends in Suzhou © neymar-jr-five-2022-suzhou

At 17:00 on August 6th, the Austrian Red Bull Neymar Futsal National Finals will be officially staged on the west side of the South Square of the Zhejiang Exhibition Center in Hangzhou (No. 197, Huancheng North Road, Gongshu District, Hangzhou). Welcome you who love street football to come to the scene and cheer for the players! Austrian Red Bull’s official Douyin will also start live streaming simultaneously. Who is the ultimate king to win the game? let us wait and see!

Austria’s Red Bull Neymar Futsal Street Football Tournament ends in Suzhou © neymar-jr-five-2022-suzhou

