Home » Austria’s U18s make it to the World Cup – sport.ORF.at
Sports

Austria’s U18s make it to the World Cup – sport.ORF.at

by admin
Austria’s U18s make it to the World Cup – sport.ORF.at

Austria’s U18 national ice hockey team won the all-important game for promotion to the first group of Division I at the C World Championships in Bled. Head coach Philipp Pinter’s team beat South Korea 4-2 on Sunday. As a result, Austria was no longer in first place in the table and was promoted to Group A.

After the surprising opening defeat against Poland, the Austrians were consistently victories after 60 minutes against Estonia, hosts Slovenia, Italy and now South Korea. Striker Paul Noll, who scored four goals, was voted the best red-white-red player of the World Cup.

See also  The 10 most anticipated new TV series of 2022 - Magazine

You may also like

Rins ends the curse of Honda

The miner defeated the champion, Tijani scored both...

Winner of Mersin, Fenerbahçe wins the Women’s Euroleague...

Chinese sports again scandal Shanghai, Jiangsu men’s basketball...

Rins wins American GP in Austin

Antony: Is Manchester United forward starting to live...

Grand National: BHA condemns protests & announces analysis...

Satoransky scored 18 points to help Barcelona win...

The Dallas Mavericks had wanted to tank since...

Milan, backfire for Ekitike?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy