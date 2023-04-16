Austria’s U18s make it to the World Cup – sport.ORF.at

Austria’s U18 national ice hockey team won the all-important game for promotion to the first group of Division I at the C World Championships in Bled. Head coach Philipp Pinter’s team beat South Korea 4-2 on Sunday. As a result, Austria was no longer in first place in the table and was promoted to Group A.

After the surprising opening defeat against Poland, the Austrians were consistently victories after 60 minutes against Estonia, hosts Slovenia, Italy and now South Korea. Striker Paul Noll, who scored four goals, was voted the best red-white-red player of the World Cup.