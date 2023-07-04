Home » Austria’s women in 2023 thanks to wild card
The International Handball Federation (IHF) has awarded the two available wildcards for the 2023 World Cup in Denmark, Norway and Sweden to Austria and Iceland, thus completing the 32-nation field of participants. The preliminary round groups will be drawn in Gothenburg on Thursday. Due to the wild card, Austria is drawn from pot four. The World Cup takes place from November 29th to December 17th.

“We are overjoyed. This wildcard is a recognition for our national team and the narrow loss in the World Cup play-off against Spain. We are very grateful to everyone who was involved in this decision, and we will get to work immediately in order to perform as well as possible at the 2023 World Cup, ”explained ÖHB President Markus Plazer overjoyed in a first reaction.

