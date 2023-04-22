Florence, 22 April 2023 – The news of the lack of funding from the European Union with funds from the PNRR (55 million euros out of a total of almost 200) for the renovation of the Franchi stadium in Florence has raised various reactions.

Read also: Mayor Nardella: “We need help from the state”

IV’s leader, Matthew Renzihe wrote on Twitter: “The European Union confirms what all people of common sense have always thought: Pnrr money cannot be used to redo the Fiorentina stadium. Europe’s money must go to social housing and schools, not for Serie A stadiums. Now there is only one way: authorize Fiorentina to do the work on Franchi at their own expense following the project that the company has already presented with the abatement of the curves. Superintendent officials cannot lock down the city. Europe’s money goes to schools and social housing. And finally stop this endless soap opera”.

Federico Gianassi, deputy of the Democratic Party: “With the decision to withdraw from Florence the resources of around 55 million euros already allocated for the redevelopment of the Franchi Stadium, which represents the pivot of the urban regeneration operation of the entire Campo di Marte district, the European Union and the Italian government are losing credibility. The facts were very clear: the European Union approved the PNRR in July 2021 which transfers large resources to the States also for the redevelopment of public buildings; the Italian Government in November 2021 made the resources available, recalling that among the public buildings there are also sports facilities; the Municipality of Florence participated in the tender and obtained 55 million for the restructuring of the Franchi which is public and super-restricted by the Superintendency; the Government approved the funding in April 2022; the Municipality of Florence has consequently invested energy and resources to do it quickly and well. It is very serious and unacceptable that a year after the funding is revoked. It is inconceivable that the European Union changes the cards on the table and it is unacceptable that the Italian government is unable to defend the resources that previous governments have bequeathed to the country. Now the Government must take measures and ensure that the procedure in place, already financed by the Ministry of Culture, is brought to a successful conclusion by ensuring the resources that are needed. Florence will not accept to suffer serious damage caused by the inadequacies of others”.

“Following the European stop to Pnrr funds for the redevelopment of stadiums, it cannot be Florence and the Fiorentina fans to pay the consequences. We now ask that the Government take action to resolve this problem. Considering the resources already spent for the preliminary phases and the other funds already allocated, it is unthinkable that the project should be abandoned due to the missing portion of the Pnrr”. Emiliano Fossisecretary and deputy of the Tuscan Democratic Party.

“The European decision not to allow the interventions on the Venice and Florence stadiums to use the resources destined for the Pnrr requires an immediate adoption of measures by the Government. Discuss with the mayors, with the managers of the teams concerned, with Coni and Federcalcio how to prevent Venice and Florence from being deprived of important sports facilities for the life of cities and for Italian sport”. Peter Fassinodeputy of Venice.

“After weeks of sterile controversies and attacks by the left on the government against Fitto and Meloni, according to them responsible for who knows what faults for the loss of Pnrr funds, today the first funds to jump are those for the stadium in Florence. done today confirms what we all knew to a certain extent: that the project was the result of a forcing “. This was declared by the senator of the Brothers of Italy, Paolo Marcheschi. “As a Florentine I’m certainly sorry, but as a politician I can’t hide the fact that we’ve always had reasonable doubts about the stadium project with Europe’s money. Despite this at a national level, as with all the other projects set up by the previous government, we have done everything to defend the funding of the Pnrr. One thing is certain: with this embarrassment, Italy seriously risks losing the 55 million, embarrassment and damage that I am certainly not attributable to the Meloni government. Nardella & Co make the necessary mea culpa “.