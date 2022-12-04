Home Sports Autistic at the stadium? At the World Cup in Qatar, rooms for them
Autistic at the stadium? At the World Cup in Qatar, rooms for them

The special structures present in three world championship facilities: there are special gloves, headsets and reassuring surfaces. “So the little ones can stay for the whole race. Now let’s make it the rule”

From our correspondent Luca Bianchin

The most interesting 30 square meters of the Al-Bayt stadium are not necessarily the ones where Harry Kane will play tonight. A little further up, let’s say on the first ring, there is a room that we are not used to seeing in Italy: a sensory room, designed to accommodate children, teenagers and people with autism.

