Autogiro of the province of Ragusa, the details released

The program of the 26th edition of theAutogiro of the province of Ragusa which has already warmed up its engines and is ready to leave with qualified presences from every part of Sicily as well as from other regions of Italy, not to mention the island of Malta.

It begins Friday 8 September with the welcome of the participants from 18 to 20 and the technical checks at the Mediterraneo Palace hotel in Ragusa. At 20.30 there will be the transfer by historic bus and, immediately after, dinner in a pizzeria.

On Saturday, at 8.30, the actual departure while the ability tests are scheduled at 9 in piazzale 8 marzo, next to the contrada Selvaggio stadium, also in Ragusa. Then, it will make its way towards Pozzallo where the arrival is expected at 10.30 and, therefore, the meeting with the authorities and the guided tour. At 1pm lunch and at 4pm departure towards Ispic. The arrival in the other Iblean town is expected at 16.30 with a guided tour of Parco Forza. At 17.30, therefore, the caravan will move to Corso Umberto where a meeting with the authorities is scheduled. At 19, the return to the hotel for dinner. At 10pm, after dinner, the ability tests in viale Tenente Lena.

Sunday 10, departure at 9, at 9.30 skill tests, at 10.30 visit to an artisan company in Chiaramonte Gulfi. At 13 lunch, the award ceremony and the thanksgiving ceremony. Up to a maximum of 50 cars with an ASI identity certificate, visible plate built up to 1990 are admitted.

“As always, we have prepared – underlines the president of the Vcci Antonino Provenzale, on behalf of the entire board of directors – a program that allows you to admire and appreciate some of our landscape and architectural wonders. As always, from all the participants, there is great attention for our motor event in consideration of the fact that it manages to combine sporting moments with those linked to the promotion of the territory in the best possible way. We are betting, as it should be, to further enhance the aspects linked to the passion for the four wheels of yesteryear”.