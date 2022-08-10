The Serie B line-up entrusted to coach Stefano Martinelli The jersey numbers of the A2 line-up have been defined: in Bonasia on 9, Baldelli will have 11, Smorto on 28

CASTELNUOVO WRITES

Autosped Castelnuovo Scrivia has defined the jersey numbers. In the control room Valentina Bonasia and Valentina Baldelli have chosen respectively 9 and 11. Among the newcomers, Sofia Marangoni and Giovanna Elena Smorto: the first has just returned from a very positive year at Alpo and will wear the number 3, the second will take the field with the 28. Ashley Ravelli changes numbers instead, in the second season in the jersey red and white: his choice fell on 14. A question of loyalty is the basis of the decision of Carlotta Gianolla and Giulia Rulli, who confirmed the 13th and 8th respectively. Nina Premasunac and Valentina Gatti opted for 7 and 44. Matilde Castagna, who decided to take the field with 32, and Francesca Bernetti, who will have tank top 5, complete the roster.

In the meantime, the company in writing doubles, because, as in the previous season, a team in the Serie B championship will also be at the starting line. But there is an important novelty: participation will take place through the use of the Fip code of the Derthona Basketball Lab, particular of no secondary importance since this will allow the formation to be able to fully play its cards unlike last year when it played out of the standings (it was not admitted to the playoffs as by regulation a company cannot play, in the standings, in two adjacent categories) . Stefano Martinelli will lead the Giraffes from the bench. There will be 10 formations at the start of the Piedmontese Serie B.

Returning to the A2 series, on the market front, Vicenza is particularly active, an opponent of Broni and Castelnuovo, which only moved after having acquired the right from the Lupe San Martino di Lupari. In the last few hours, the Venetian club has made two players official. Elena Sasso, 183 cm wing, who has experiences in Battipaglia, San Giovanni Valdarno and Acciaierie Valbruna Bolzano behind her; and Giorgia Amatori, a 179 cm playmaker. After the first years in Brindisi, you played in Campobasso from 2019/2020, playing both in the youth championships and with the A1 team. –

F.SCAB.