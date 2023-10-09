Autumn in Kufsteinerland by bike and on horseback

Autumn in Kufsteinerland is the perfect season for those who love to see nature go to rest in person: the trees turn yellow and during this process the landscapes acquire astonishing colours, especially when coniferous forests alternate with deciduous ones. The Kufsteinerland (located in Tyrol) boasts a variety of trees and plants that provide an emotionally charged spectacle.

Autumn in Kufsteinerland, admiring nature going into hibernation

The leaves of the mountain maple and the oak color the lower slopes of the mountains, the mountain ash peeps out with its red berries, the vast beech forests are dark brown spots, the pasture grass loses its lively green to turn yellow-gold and the birches give the finishing touch. Higher up the larches give their best with the various shades of intense yellow: the fir trees keep the green allowing the larches to be recognized at a glance. The valley is a patch of colors to be discovered by bicycle or on horseback.

Autumn cycling in Kufsteinerland

By bicycle, the views of the Kufsteinerland are endless: 1000 km of cycle paths, dozens of E-Bike rental partners, numerous battery replacement stations. Among the simplest and most popular tours is the Inn River cycle path which, with its 520 kilometers, is one of the longest long-distance cycle paths in Europe, mostly flat. This very long track crosses the Kufsteinerland region which becomes the privileged place to stop to explore a region of lakes, mountains, rivers and plains. For history buffs, Kufstein Fortress promises a few hours of immersion in the Middle Ages and the organ concert fills the entire valley at sharp midday, every day. By bicycle, you can then reach the 8 picturesque villages of Bad Häring, Ebbs, Erl, Langkampfen, Niederndorf, Niederndorferberg, Schwoich and Thiersee: along the route there are many typical taverns where you can taste typical regional dishes.

E-bikes can be rented thanks to the KufsteinerlandCard at a discounted price (the KufsteinerlandCard is given free of charge to anyone staying in the region for at least one night). The pleasant autumn temperatures allow you to cycle even in the central hours of the day, prolonging the pleasure of crossing enchanted landscapes.

From the town of Kufstein to the Kaisergebirge nature reserve

Among the most loved tours by those who love cycling uphill and downhill, there is the challenging tour that starts from the town of Kufstein and takes you to the Kaisergebirge nature reserve: you pass the Aschenbrenner refuge and then arrive at the Brentenjochalm mountain hut, known for the bean soup and the heavenly donuts. Another stop not to be missed during this tour is at the panoramic Weinbergerhaus, “hut dedicated to wine”. You then descend towards the Duxer Alm and Hinterduxerhof huts: between the two refuges, the descent is sometimes very steep and technically demanding. A challenge for the most skilled. The simplest tour starts from Ebbs, the tour of the Aschinger-Alm hut, about 13 kilometers immersed in the enchanting landscape: here you can refresh yourself with many Tyrolean specialties in a pleasant traditional atmosphere.

A stop at the beautiful St. Nikolaus church completes the tour in style. Those who want to get to know the imposing mountain massif of the Kaisergebirge up close (whose nature park is celebrating its 60th anniversary) can take the “tour around the Kaisergebirge” which stretches over 80 kilometers and 700 meters above sea level. You cycle almost exclusively on gravel or asphalt cycle paths or on quiet secondary roads. In various places it is possible to stop for a break, to taste Tyrolean specialties or to admire nature.

Kufsteinerland a cavallo

In Kufsteinerland there is the most important riding school in the world for the beautiful Haflinger horses, those with the flowing blonde mane, capable of making everyone fall in love. The riding school is called Fohlenhof and is located in the middle of immense meadows, in the tiny village of Ebbs, at the foot of the Zahmen Kaiser mountain.

This riding school has been a renowned riding center since the late 1950s, managed by expert trainers. Here there are two modern riding rooms and a large outdoor space, where you can take lessons in front of a fairytale landscape: the walls of the Zahmen Kaiser also provide the backdrop for horseback riding organized by the riding instructors.

