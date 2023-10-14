The atmosphere you feel in autumn in Vipiteno and its surroundings is something magical. Walking in nature you can admire the autumn colors of the larch woods, nature and food and wine give their best while the streets of the center offer as always the charm of a perfectly preserved medieval village and countless possibilities for shopping.

Autumn in Vipiteno, something magical: Monte Cavallo cable car open until 4 November

To offer excellent services and guarantee support for outdoor activities even in autumn, the Monte Cavallo cable car will remain open until 4 November. Then a short break and we will start again on December 7th, when the 2023/2024 ski season is scheduled to begin. The Monte Cavallo cable car will thus be open every day, the new system which starts directly from the city and takes you comfortably to 2000 meters above sea level. Here you will find the Rossy Park, a wide range of games and attractions dedicated to the little ones, and numerous excursions for every need, from those looking for a relaxing walk among the high altitude pastures to those who prefer more challenging excursions. The Panorama telemix will also be open until October 1st, serving the Panorama Mountain Coaster, the rail sleds that allow adrenaline-filled descents in complete safety and which were a great success over the summer.

Alpine huts and refuges open

There is no shortage of refuges and huts that extend their opening hours to allow you to taste traditional South Tyrolean dishes and enjoy a few moments of relaxation at high altitude. Here you will find all the advice for excursions: www.vipiteno.com

The autumn months are also the ideal ones to tackle the new Ölberg via ferrata which is located at the beginning of the Val di Vizze, a medium-difficult via ferrata (depending on the variants chosen) and which extends for 550 m and 230 m of altitude difference .

The most suggestive excursion which best allows you to appreciate the colors of autumn is the Dolomieu path which connects Monte Cavallo to Ladurns. The path, which can also be followed only for a portion (to complete it all takes 7 hours), takes its name from the geologist Deodat de Dolomieu who discovered dolomite right here in the 18th century, which today gives its name to the famous mountains, a UNESCO world heritage site.

Törggelen: an ancient tradition from South Tyrol

Nothing sweetens an autumn evening like a Törggelen in good company. After a walk in the South Tyrolean autumn landscape or a day of shopping in Vipiteno, one of the most beautiful villages in Italy, you sit around a table and let yourself be tempted by the fresh products of the latest harvest. Among the autumn delicacies to be enjoyed in company are “Schlutzkrapfen” (homemade ravioli), barley soup and dumplings, to start.

Then ribs and sausages with sauerkraut as a main course and finally Krapfen, roasted chestnuts, grapes and walnuts to finish on a sweet note. And there is also new wine that arrives fresh from the cellar: hence the name Törggelen: a torggl is nothing more than a wooden wine press.

The harvest festival: 28 and 29 October

The traditional Vipiteno farmers’ market, which takes place every Friday from May to October, ends with the Harvest Festival in Piazza Città. To discover there are local crafts, South Tyrolean delicacies, freshly prepared sweet temptations and a vast selection of products that come directly from the farm.

The appointment with the Harvest Festival is in Piazza Città di Vipiteno on Friday 27th and Saturday 28th October 2023.

It starts on Friday with the last appointment of the summer season with the traditional farmers’ market in Piazza Città. Local suppliers offer their local products from 9 am to 1 pm. From honey, to herbal teas from the Alta Val Isarco, to homemade bread and baked goods, up to fresh vegetables and organic wines. At the Vipiteno farmers’ market you can find everything you could want and the local farmers prepare their traditional specialties such as the delicious “Tirtlan”, a dough filled with spinach or cabbage, as well as the Vipiteno donuts.

The Vipiteno harvest festival then begins on Saturday at 10 am in Piazza Città. The farmers market will be open to the public throughout the day. You will be able to admire and purchase homemade fruit juices and syrups, various blends of teas and herbs, various cheese specialties, homemade jams, fresh eggs and much more.

