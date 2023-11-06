Autumn season is over for Salzburg’s Kjaergaard

Salzburg will be without Maurits Kjaergaard for the remaining games of the year. The 20-year-old Dane has already undergone surgery after his shoulder injury suffered in the Cup round of 16 in Hartberg and will no longer be able to play in the autumn season. The series champion announced this on Monday. The midfielder will therefore also miss the Champions League home game on Wednesday (9 p.m.) against Inter Milan in the sold-out Red Bull Arena.

It is not the only personnel problem that is troubling coach Gerhard Struber. Dijon Kameri (gluteus), Sekou Koita (adductors), Bryan Okoh (hamstring), Kamil Piatkowski (calf), Aleksa Terzic (adductors) and Lukas Wallner (hamstring) are also unavailable due to injury. In addition, the use of central defender Oumar Solet, who suffered a thigh injury against WSG Tirol, is still questionable. On the other hand, it is positive that offensive player Fernando can take part in team training again after a long injury break.

Struber is hoping for a similarly strong performance as in Milan. “We did really well in the first match in Milan and showed a lot of what we want to play,” said the 46-year-old. In the end there was nothing worth counting with a 1:2. “We are taking the experience from the first leg, supplemented by the self-confidence from the last two victories in the cup and championship, and want to do it on Wednesday in a full Red Bull Arena,” said Struber.

