AUTUMN/WINTER COLLECTION 2023/24 | Sportdimontagna.com

Trail running is much more than just “mountain running”. You might be an early morning runner who likes to get up before the sun comes up, or maybe you prefer to run whenever you have the time. You might have a weekly run on your diary that you never miss, or you might run as often as your free time allows. Alone, with friends, at a slow or fast pace, to prepare for a race or simply to feel good… and you will soon find yourself part of a large family made up of people of all backgrounds, who create bonds with nature and with other individuals who wish to explore all corners and paths of the world, just like you.

For the Autumn/Winter 2023/24 season, Salomon offers its best line of footwear ever, with shoes suitable for every type of off-road practice. “We are confident of taking our footwear into new areas thanks to improved performance”, explains Karl Sipos, Product Line Manager of Salomon Trail running. “Our first venture into the world of cushioning with the Ultra Glide has already challenged the best products in the category. The first time we launched the Pulsar Trail Pro trail running shoe, we won an international award and recognition. We are really happy with the path that we have started, to offer items suitable for everyone, from training to racing, regardless of the type of pace, distance, conditions and duration”. For the Autumn/Winter 2023/24 season, Salomon adds the brand new Thundercross to a line of already very wide trail running footwear. The Thundercross combines EnergyFoam for cushioning, SensiFit for optimal grip and the Contagrip sole for uncompromising grip, in a shoe that will accompany you on any type of run.