“Aux Jeux Citoyens”, the Olympic program of France 3 launched on July 24

In preparation for many months, the daily Olympic program of France 3 will finally see the light of day. According to our information, this should be next Monday, July 24, at 8:40 p.m. Entitled “Aux Jeux Citoyens”, this magazine presented by Carole Gaessler and prepared by editor-in-chief Arnaud Bonnin, will be broadcast from Monday to Friday, for 26 minutes, France Télévisions announced on Tuesday.

“We put all our heart, our energy into this project which is one of the most emblematic, assures Stéphane Sitbon-Gomez, the director of antennas and programs of France Télévisions. The stakes of Paris 2024 are exceptional in terms of their importance and scope. We want to give it all its superb. We went to London to meet our comrades from the BBC to discuss how they treated their Olympics in 2012. What better thing than to give a daily show to give importance to the event? »

Pérec, Abalo and Curin among the consultants

Three major sections are planned: “The Games series” on the backstage of the Games, “History(ies) of the Games” led by Alexandre Boyon who will be based on the archives of the Olympic Games, and “The Tic Tac of the Games” in the form countdown.

As for the consultants, several names were announced by the show’s teams: Marie-José Pérec, Luc Abalo, Théo Curin, Stéphane Diagana, Céline Dumerc, Sarah Ourahmoune and Laure Manaudou. Every Friday, the show will welcome a guest, “not for promotion but for sharing”, specifies Carole Gaessler.

“This show is a real challenge for me. I’m not going to turn into a sports journalist but I’m going to keep this taste for discovering the men behind the sportsmen”

“This program is a real challenge for me, recognizes the presenter. I’m not going to turn into a sports journalist but I’m going to keep this taste for discovering the men behind the athletes. What interests me are the emotions that sport provides. »

On the other hand, this daily will not be broadcast live but several numbers will be recorded upstream. “Not a concern for savings, according to Stéphane Sitbon-Gomez, but the desire to offer a quality program, with post-production in particular… And we don’t refrain from going live if necessary. »

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

