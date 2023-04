For this “shock” in the fight to stay at the Abbé-Deschamps stadium (Saturday, 5 p.m., 29th day of Ligue 1), between the 17th, AJ Auxerre and the 18th, Troyes, there is a “surprise” on each side compared to the expected compositions. They concern the same position, that of eccentric attacker: Gauthier Hein is established on the Auxerre side, just like Wilson Odobert on the Trojan side.