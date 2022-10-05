Home Sports Avalanche Naples: watch the 6-1 to Ajax
Sports

Avalanche Naples: watch the 6-1 to Ajax

by admin
Avalanche Naples: watch the 6-1 to Ajax

Avalanche Naples: watch the 6-1 to Ajax
Napoli overwhelms Ajax at home and takes their third victory in three Champions League matches. At the Johann Cruijff Arena it finished 6-1 for Spalletti’s team, who command Group A with full points with 13 goals scored and only 2 conceded: the double goal by Raspadori was decisive in addition to the seals of Di Lorenzo, Zielinski, Kvaratskhelia and Simeone, who they defeat Kudus’ initial advantage. Watch the highlights of the match

See also  Dybala, Juve postpone the match for the renewal

You may also like

Chinese Super League-Ye Chugui Jiangong Mi Haolun tied...

Ibrahimovic, visit to Berlusconi: “The future is yet...

Champions League-Calhanoglu scored Inter Milan 1-0, Barcelona rose...

Perez burns everyone Then victory with thrill In...

World Table Tennis Championships | Chinese men’s and...

Tortona wins on his debut with a great...

Inter-Barcelona, ​​slow motion: the 1-1 is to be...

Expo Inox in great dust Zanellati: “Everything easier...

Spalletti remains cold: “Happy for my Napoli, but...

The Academy trembles with Real Meda Zecchino signs...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy