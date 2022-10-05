Avalanche Naples: watch the 6-1 to Ajax

Napoli overwhelms Ajax at home and takes their third victory in three Champions League matches. At the Johann Cruijff Arena it finished 6-1 for Spalletti’s team, who command Group A with full points with 13 goals scored and only 2 conceded: the double goal by Raspadori was decisive in addition to the seals of Di Lorenzo, Zielinski, Kvaratskhelia and Simeone, who they defeat Kudus’ initial advantage. Watch the highlights of the match

