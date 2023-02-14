There has never been bad blood between Theatines and Marsicani, a rivalry dating back above all to the second half of the 90s, also linked to the twinning (now no longer in existence) between the neroverdi and rossoblu Aquilani (historical enemies of the Avezzanesi).

For many years since the early 2000s, the rivalry continued to smolder, not even too much felt by the new generations. In fact, the vicissitudes of the two teams alternated: if Chieti experienced the golden years of Serie C1 in the early 2000s, Avezzano unfortunately disappeared from the sporting scene in 1998, disbarred for financial defaults and then reborn not without subsequent vicissitudes. Serie D and even Eccellenza then characterized the following years of the two teams, in short, far from what their glories had been.

For today’s match, however, still in the far from stimulating scenario of Serie D, I arrive at the Avezzano tollbooth and immediately notice many private cars and various minibuses of the Teatini fans lined up. Order service to say the least lacking. A few skirmishes near the guest sector, but without the events transcending.

As the teams enter the field, the regrouped home curve can be seen behind the banner Avezzano. A good presence by the Marsicani, also favored by the return of an old derby and by the possibility of dealing with a host fan base, which is not always guaranteed in certain categories. A parenthesis of pride and passion for the home green-and-whites who have also passed, in recent years, from a bitter protest against the club which had instead contributed to mortifying the dreams of the square and its faith in the future.

The Teatini are also always beautiful, now a confirmation in this group F of Serie D, who arrived in good numbers and gathered behind various drapes held strictly in hand.

The home team waves flags with the social colors and performs various claps which, with their hands always raised to the sky, also contribute to strengthening the glance. The guests also respond with constant cheering, long choruses alternating with ever-compact slaps.

During the match there are no reciprocal offense chants. The match on the field, on the other hand, ended with the advantage of the hosts in the Cesarini area which obviously made the Avezzanese fans explode with joy.

Once again, therefore, we are witnessing a confrontation between two teams with no ambition for glory, who get by in the middle of the table and in which the difference compared to the mediocre show offered on the pitch is made by the fans in the stands. The real added value of football which then paradoxically the upper floors would like to discourage in every way.

MS