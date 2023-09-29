Avimecc Volley Modica, joint training with Omifer Palmi

Avimecc Volley Modica is making great strides towards its debut in the championship. To better prepare himself, yesterday he carried out joint training with the Calabrian side Omifer Palmi.

Coach Enzo Distefano’s sextet did it the general tests with the formation of the former Giancarlo D’Amico, one of the most popular teams in the Blue group of the A3 championship. A very important test for the two coaches who were able to “smell” the championship against an equal team and thus begin to understand the difficulties that may be encountered in the difficult Third Series championship which from season to season always raises its level.

The blue and whites of the County, we remember, they will make their debut in Serie A3 on Sunday 15 October at the “PalaRizza”when at 6pm they will host the Rinascita Lagonegro team that has just been relegated from the A2 series.

The pre-season preparation of the Modica sextet, therefore, enters the final phase and is increasingly technical with demanding tactical work that will serve to oil the schemes to be implemented in the championship.

The next match for Avimecc Modica is scheduled for September 30th when Chillemi and his companions will be engaged injoint training with Farmitalia Catania in which coach Distefano will have to draw the final indications before the debut in the championship, where the white and blue of the County want to play a leading role.

