Avimecc Volley Modica, the spiker Marco Di Franco arrives

First shot on entryAvimecc Volley Modicalo spiker Marco Di Franco he is a new blue-and-white athlete. Born in 2002, 200 centimeters tall, Marco Di Franco arrives after the experience with Sol Lucernari Montecchio Maggiore, a sextet from Vicenza with whom he played in the A3 series championship.

Originally from Catania, Di Franco grew up in Volleyball Roomy, an Etna sextet with which he played in the Serie D championship in the 2017/2018 season. The following year he moved to Serie B with the Treviso team of Volleyball Motta. Then the experience in the under 18 training of Lube Macerata, then the return to Sicily, where for two seasons he was part of the A3 series roster of Saturnia Catania. Now the experience at Volley Avimecc Modica where he hopes to be among the protagonists of what should be the redemption season of the Modica team.

“Last season – declares the new athlete of Avimecc Volley Modica – was definitely a great experience and allowed me to acquire greater confidence and to consolidate my skills. Now I return to Sicily with a different grit and awareness and, clearly, with the desire to always give my best to try to achieve all the goals, both as a team and as a personal one. It’s not every day that you get to compete in a championship A league and being part of an important roster like that of Avimecc Volley Modica, in one’s homeland and for this – he continues – when the opportunity presented itself to come to Modica, I didn’t let it escape”.

“From next season – underlines Di Franco – I certainly expect a lot. My goal is to be a stimulus for the team, starting immediately with the right mentality to face this long and difficult A3 championship in which Modica will be the only Sicilian team present. I want to help redeem last season and bring Avimecc Volley Modica as high as possible. Another personal goal of mine is to grow technically by exploiting the availability and preparation of a huge technical staff that the management has made available to us and to make my experience count on the field, making it available to the team. I can’t wait to start this fantastic new experience of mine – concludes Di Franco – but, above all, I can’t wait to be overwhelmed by the grit and warmth of our fans to whom I send an affectionate hug hoping to have many of them at the “PalaRizza ”.

