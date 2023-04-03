Home Sports Avocado is not dietetic – SportOutdoor24
Avocado-mania has literally broken out. But if this fruit is now a must in ethnic or plant-based preparations, it must also be said that avocado is not dietetic. It has many properties, certainly superior in terms of benefits compared to contraindications, but those who do not give up avocado toast, sliced ​​fruit as a side dish and guacamole must know that avocado is not exactly a slimmer-friendly food. And therefore, as with any food, its consumption is beneficial until it becomes excessive.

The health benefits of avocado

If it is true that between 2020 and 2021 avocado consumption in Italian households increased in volume from 400 g to 2.5 kgand that over the last 5 years the volumes of avocados that families bring into their homes have more than tripled, it is also because avocados have many health benefits.

In addition to the fact that its compact consistency and sweet taste have literally met the approval of the Italian palate. Then sure this fruit is a mine of precious substances for the bodyso much so that it deserves the nickname of superfood.

The nutritional properties of avocado

From a nutritional point of view avocado is a really interesting fruit. It’s a fruit rich in vitamins C, E, K and a large part of the B complexhas high amounts of potassium and provides various antibacterial and antioxidant substances including flavonoids and carotenoids. It is also a fruit rich in dietary fiber and Omega 9 monounsaturated fatty acids, the same ones also present in extra-virgin olive oil.

Avocado is not dietary

For all these reasons it is undoubtedly a fruit to include in your weekly diet, while also taking into account the environmental sustainability aspects of its consumption. Having said that, however, the fact remains that avocado is not dietetic.

Because avocado is not dietary

I know if it saves caloric intake, much higher than the average fruitavocado is not dietary. In fact, 100 grams of product provide about 160 Kcal (compared for example to the 89 of a banana, to make a comparison). This means that if you have an active lifestyle, if you train with a certain regularity, then it can be an excellent snack full of energy if not a real light and digestible meal; if, on the other hand, you are in the position of having to keep the caloric balance under control even by acting on your diet, it is good to know that it is not a low-calorie fruit such as pineapple and that the sense of satiety it returns also has a caloric cost to pay.

