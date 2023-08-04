Avonto and Sirchia, two Casalesi in Junior

Junior Casale is pleased to announce the agreement with Pietro Avonto and Alessandria Sirchia for next season. Casalesi doc and with all the youthful training at Junior, for Avonto it is a confirmation, while for Sirchia it is a return to his homeland. Thus continues the philosophy of Junior Casale to create training with young people from Casale.

PIETRO AVONTO – Pietro, born in 2002, grew up in the Youth Sector of Junior Casale, even reaching the call-up for Serie A2 and playing in Serie C Gold with the Casale Basket tank top.

Since January 2021 Avonto has played in the Serie B championship with the Fortitudo Alessandria jersey, maintaining an average of 10.1 points per game, while the following season he stood out among the ranks of Pallacanestro Fiorenzuola. Last season Pietro returned to Junior where the aftermath of the injury suffered the previous year allowed him to return only at the end of the Championship.

ALESSANDRO SIRCHIA – Alessandro, born in 2003, did the whole process of the Junior Casale youth team – reaching the U16 National Finals – and also playing for the Serie C Gold with the then Casale Basket Satellite Company.

Alessandro then made his debut in Serie A2 both with Junior and later with Monferrato Basket.

Last year Sirchia played in Serie B with Langhe Roero Basket and the U19 Eccellenza with Novipiù Campus Piemonte.

