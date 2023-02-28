Home Sports Awards: Leo Messi triumphs at ‘Fifa the Best’ 2022 – Football
(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 27 – Paris Saint Germain’s Argentinian Lionel Messi is the winner of the FIFA ‘The Best player’ 2022 award. The captain of the world champion team, who succeeds Robert Lewandowski, was preferred to two other finalists, the French Kylian Mbappè and Karim Benzema, his rivals in the world championship final in Qatar.

In the women’s field, the prize went to the Spanish Alexia Putellas, who had also been the winner of the last edition of all the federations affiliated to the world one, a journalist representing each of these same countries and the fans who have registered on the site ‘Fifa.com’. (HANDLE).

