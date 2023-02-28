news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 27 – “For me it was fantastic to realize the dream that I sought so persistently. Thank God I was able to win the World Cup. I thank my family and the Argentines for having lived the World Cup in that manner.



This memory will remain with us for life”. Thus Lionel Messi, from the stage of the Salle Pleyel in Paris after receiving the ‘Fifa the Best’ 2022 as best player. “It is a pleasure to be here and to have won – he said again – . I thank my teammates and the coach from Argentina. This is recognition for the group.”



The Argentina captain, seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, was the big favorite of the evening, two and a half months after his world title in Qatar with Argentina, the only major title missing from his palmares. Before him, coach Lionel Scaloni and national team goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez also took the stage to receive the award in their respective categories. An acknowledgment also went to the Argentina fans for how they supported the albiceleste during the World Cup in Qatar. (HANDLE).

