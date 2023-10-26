Awesome engagement? Dinamo’s coach started with Sparta, he can end up with Pilsen

Zagreb (from our correspondent) – “If he loses to Viktoria, he will probably finish,” claimed one of the Croatian journalists after Wednesday’s press conference. Dinamo have lost three of their last four competitive games, four out of twelve since Jakirović’s arrival. But let’s add to that the elimination with Sparta in the preliminary round of the Europa League, the defeat in the group of the Conference League at Ballkani and the current third place in the domestic competition, which definitely does not satisfy the defending champions.

But the Bosnian coach himself does not allow himself to be fired early. “I don’t think this will be my last match. What kind of person would I be if I thought like that? I am aware of everything that is happening, but I always want to win all matches,” Jakirovič assured the journalists present before the duel with Pilsen.

The problem is definitely not just the coach. The fans are angry with the management that in the summer, within a few weeks, they let big mainstays like goalkeeper Livakovič, midfielder Ivanušek or defender Šutal go abroad. Zagreb received around 35 million euros just for these three. But there is no suitable replacement, Dinamo’s squad has weakened significantly, and the elite gunner and captain Bruno Petkovič is also injured.

“We are doing everything to get out of this situation. It’s not harder for anyone than for me, we’re looking for a way to win. I wish the bad luck with injuries would stop chasing us. The guys are trying, but the results are not there. I realize that the criticism is justified,” says Jakirovič, who previously managed Maribor, Mostar or Rijeka.

However, he did not prepare in any special way for Pilsen. He knows that he will face a tough match against a quality opponent who is 100 percent in the Conference League so far. From the coach’s point of view, the weekend’s loss of West Bohemia 0:3 in Liberec and the injury of the most productive player of the Czech team, Rafio Durosinmi, do not change anything.

“They have two other good strikers who can cause us problems. We have to be focused, win battles and try to be on the ball. When we have continuous pressure, we can be more dangerous. Santa Claus hasn’t come yet, so there’s no reason for us to give gifts to anyone,” the 46-year-old coach pointed out.

Pilsen plays Dinamo Zagreb. Contribution from the program PřímákVideo: Sport.cz

