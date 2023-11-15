Home » Awudu Abass: The important thing is to be ready and that’s what I’ve always done
Awudu Abass: The important thing is to be ready and that's what I've always done

Awudu Abass: The important thing is to be ready and that’s what I’ve always done

Another protagonist of the day Awudu Abass, who ai microphones by Nettuno Bologna Uno he commented on the race like this: “The important thing is to be ready and that’s what I’ve always done, this is who I am and I have to carry on like this. Wonderful atmosphere, I don’t know why there is always something different in the Euroleague, we have to enjoy the moment and continue on this path. What I have learned in my career is that you have to adapt in moments like this or when there are many players, and for me adapting is not a problem.”

