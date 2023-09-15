Axelsen and Tai Tzu Ying Shockingly Eliminated at Hong Kong Badminton Open

September 14, 2023 – The second day of the 2023 Hong Kong Badminton Open proved to be full of surprises as top-ranked men’s and women’s singles players, Viktor Axelsen and Tai Tzu Ying, were both eliminated from the tournament. In addition, the Chinese team’s Lu Guangzu, Weng Hongyang, and Zhao Junpeng also faced defeat in the men’s singles competition.

Axelsen, the reigning world number one in men’s singles, experienced a major upset when he lost 0-2 to Li Jiahao of Chinese Taipei. The first game saw a competitive back-and-forth between the players, but Li Jiahao took the lead with a score of 21-16. Axelsen’s performance did not improve in the second game, resulting in a 10-21 loss and his early elimination from the tournament.

In the women’s singles category, Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei shockingly announced her retirement during the second game, allowing her teammate Hsu Wen-chi to advance to the top 16. Hsu Wen-chi’s next opponent will be China‘s Zhang Yiman, who secured a 2-0 victory against Indian player Malvika on the same day. Chinese players Han Yue and Wang Zhiyi also successfully passed their respective tests, while Gao Fangjie suffered a defeat against Japanese star Akane Yamaguchi.

Reflecting on the Chinese team’s performance in the men’s singles category, Lu Guangzu, who finished as the runner-up in the recently concluded China Badminton Open, admitted to not playing well overall. He acknowledged making more mistakes and feeling slightly fatigued. Lu stressed the importance of analyzing the problems that arose on the court to improve for future competitions.

On a positive note for the Chinese team, the women’s doubles pairs of Li Wenmei/Liu Xuanxuan and Keng Shuliang/Zhang Chi, as well as the mixed doubles pairs of Guo Xinwa/Wei Yaxin and Cheng Xing/Chen Fanghui, all emerged victorious in their respective matches and advanced to the next round.

The 2023 Hong Kong Badminton Open continues to captivate badminton enthusiasts and fans as the competition becomes increasingly intense. With the elimination of top players, the tournament offers an opportunity for rising stars to make their mark and capture glory on the badminton court.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

