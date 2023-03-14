The decision was made on March 6 by the Permanent Chamber of the EPPO at the proposal of the delegated European prosecutors and in agreement with the supervising European Prosecutor in Spain

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO, for its acronym in English) has informed this Tuesday of the file of the investigation opened by the purchase of 250,000 masks by the Community of Madrid, a contract worth 1.5 million euros linked to Tomás Díaz Ayuso, brother of the Madrid president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

The filing of the case occurs after “an exhaustive investigation” after which “it has not been proven” that the price paid for the supply of the masks was disproportionate, as reported by the European Prosecutor’s Office itself in a statement.

The decision was made On March 6, the Permanent Room of the EPPO at the proposal of the European delegated prosecutors and in agreement with the supervising European Prosecutor in Spain, Concepción Sabadell.

As explained by the EPPO in the statement, after assuming the investigation of the contract awarded by the Madrid Health Service of the Community of Madrid (SERMAS) for the purchase of 250,000 FFP2-3 masks, the European Prosecutors took various statements, analyzed documentation and verified the authenticity of the photographs of the delivered masks.

They also requested information from various entities such as the Tax Agency, SERMAS and the Spanish Association for Standardization and Certification (AENOR); they collected reports from the Civil Guard and appointed an expert who examined the documentation.

Finally, the procedure was filed due to “not having sufficient evidence of the commission of a crime”, specifies the European Prosecutor’s Office, which adds that “it has not been proven that the price paid for the masks was disproportionate given the quality of the material offered and delivered.

In addition, They also do not believe it is proven that the price had suffered an “undue increase derived from the intervention of people outside the company” and they conclude that it has been proven that the transportation was paid for by the winning company and not by the Community of Madrid.

The proposal of the European Delegated Prosecutors of archivar this case has been assessed and confirmed by three European Prosecutors from different Member Statesas reported by the European body itself.