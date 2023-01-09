Original title: The World Women’s Chess Masters Peak Tournament ends in Xi’an

China News Service, Xi’an, January 8 (Reporter Zhang Yichen) The “Belt and Road” Shaanxi 2022 World Women’s Chess Masters Summit ended in Xi’an on the evening of the 8th. In the end, Azerbaijani chess player Mamazada won 7 wins, 3 draws and 1 loss The record won the crown.

The competition lasted for two days. A total of 12 top female chess players from home and abroad participated. Among them, 6 Chinese players were Guo Qi, Ning Kaiyu, Zhai Mo, Xiao Yiyi, Ni Shiqun and Li Xueyi, and 6 foreign players were from Poland, Georgia, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Israel and Azerbaijan. This time, Chinese players will compete in Xi’an, while foreign players will compete online.

Guo Qi, a women’s international grandmaster who has won many honors such as the women’s champion of the World Youth Chess Championship and the runner-up of the World Chess Championship, participated in competitions in Xi’an more than ten years ago. She came to Xi’an again this time. This competition is very meaningful and novel, which can promote the popularization and development of the project, and at the same time build a platform for exchanges between chess players.”

Li Jiawei, director of the economic department of the Shaanxi Provincial Sports Bureau, said that the World Women’s Chess Masters Summit has been held in Xi’an for four consecutive times, which not only fully demonstrated the unique charm of chess, but also effectively promoted the vigorous development of chess. The event will further accelerate the promotion and popularization of chess, and promote sports exchanges and cooperation with foreign countries.

The competition is sponsored by the Chess and Cards Sports Management Center of the General Administration of Sport of China, the Chinese Chess Association and the Shaanxi Provincial Sports Bureau.