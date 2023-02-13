A defeat with the honor of arms. Logos Ardens Comiso loses yet another external match against Sensation Profumerie. At the end of a match held last night with great pride and generosity, valid for group M of the B2 women’s volleyball championship, the girls coached by Francesca Giucastro failed to win the result and went home empty-handed. On the parquet of the Palazzetto dello Sport “Vincenzo Marcellino”, in Marina di Gioiosa Ionica, the home team prevailed with the result of 3-1 (partials: 23-25; 25-17; 25-17; 25-23) .

Logos started the match well, taking the first set. Then he had suffered the return of the guests. In the last and decisive set she tried to get back into the game, but lost by a narrow margin. Once again a series of mistakes made in the race were decisive, probably the result of psychological tension, but which probably compromised the final result and prevented us from obtaining a victory that would have made it possible to overcome the crisis and give a swerve to a championship so far deficit. «We lost 3-1 but we put in a great performance – comments the president of Logos Ardens Luca Occhipinti – every week that passes we see something more. The team is growing: we have to give great credit to the girls who are playing and throwing their hearts over the obstacle. Even yesterday they played with their soul and gave everything. I’m proud of this team and its character, even if the results, for now, don’t reward us».

In the next round (16th day) Logos Ardens will be away on the field of Stefanese, another low-ranking team. In the first leg, Logos managed to beat Stefanese 3 – 0, conquering the first victory of this championship. He will try to repeat the success of the first leg in next Saturday’s match, at 5.30 pm, at the PalaCeramica in Santo Stefano di Camastra.