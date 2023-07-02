Babcock was confirmed as the new coach of Columbus, signing a two-year contract

Mike Babcock became the new coach of Columbus. | photo: AP

The 60-year-old Babcock last worked in the NHL in the 2019/20 year, but Toronto recalled him in November after a bad start to the season. Only this year at the end of June, his eight-year contract with the Maple Leafs expired. From 2020 to 2022, he worked as a volunteer with the Vermont and Saskatchewan varsity teams.

Babcock is the only coach in the so-called Triple Gold Club. He won the Stanley Cup with Detroit in 2008, led the Canadian national team to gold in the 2004 World Cup and the 2010 and 2014 Olympic Games. In addition, he was in the Stanley Cup finals in 2003 with Anaheim and in 2009 with Detroit.

In 17 seasons in Anaheim, Detroit and Toronto, the famous Canadian has already coached 1,301 games, of which 700 were victories. It is the 12th highest number of wins in NHL history.

