Baby found dead in dumpster. «Now commitment of the city for life»

The dumpster where the baby’s body was found – Photogram

The body of a newborn, probably born only a few hours ago, was found lifeless inside a used clothing collection bin in Milan, in the Città Studi district on the corner of via Sandro Botticelli and via Cesare Saldini.

The discovery was made by a pensioner who yesterday, around 8 pm, approached the dumpster and noticed the presence of the newborn, giving the alarm to 118. The body was visible, it had not been brought inside: it still had the placenta attached and was wrapped in a sweatshirt. The man noticed a little hand and called another person to then give the alarm to 118.

The Flying Squad investigates the case. Checks are underway on the cameras in the area and in hospitals, the coroner is also at work to understand if the baby was abandoned alive or if she was already dead. The most accredited hypothesis is the second: the area is popular and therefore if the little girl had cried, someone would probably have noticed. We are trying to understand if cases of hardship or particular difficulty were reported to the social services in the area. At the moment, a file for infanticide against unknown persons will be opened by the prosecutor Paolo Storari.

Just a few weeks ago in Milan, a newborn called Enea was left in the cradle for life at the Policlinico, and another was entrusted by his mother to the hospital immediately after delivery, which took place in an abandoned warehouse on the outskirts of the city.

“We learned with dismay from the media the sad news” of the newborn found dead inside a used clothing collection bin in Milan. And “we express our deepest pain for what happened”, as well as “our prayers for the little life lost and for the people involved”. She writes it in a note Luciano Gualzetti, director of Caritas Ambrosianaalso specifying that in the discovery of the body, which took place in a dumpster managed by the Città e Salute cooperative (which is a member of the Riuse network), no operators of the cooperative itself were involved.

“Our listening centers and our services – explains Gualzetti – daily accompany and support, often collaborating with life support centres, parents and mothers grappling with unwanted or difficult maternity”. And therefore “painful events, like the one that took place yesterday, confirm our commitment to protect and promote unborn life and to support families in difficulty and spur us to intensify this attention”.

«How is it possible that in a civilized city, with services of all kinds, where there is notoriously a cradle of life at the Mangiagalli hospital which saved little Enea on Easter morning, someone had placed the newborn in a dumpster? – he wonders Marina Casini, president of the Italian Movement for Life –. And why precisely in a Caritas bin used for the collection of used clothes and not in a municipal waste bin: is there a message in this choice? It seems that the child was placed in a position of visibility: to expose her to the possibility of being saved by someone? What could have pushed the mother or whoever for her to such a tragic step? Was the baby alive or already dead when she was taken to the dumpster?’ There are “many questions in an instant” that do not alleviate the suffering of being faced with “once again heartbreaking news concerning newborn children, victims of stories of degradation and loneliness. This time it happened in Milan where a newborn girl was found lifeless in a Caritas bin that collects used clothing.

Marina Casini gives voice to the feelings of many: “How much pain in this discovery”. but the pain for the death of a newborn cannot remain an end in itself: «It is certain that we cannot only grieve and gasp in the face of news of this kind – comments the president of the Movement for Life, also at the helm of “One of us”, European network of pro-life associations -. It is necessary to react and prevent what social (not only economic) unease can lead to, human, emotional, spiritual misery, the mixture of loneliness and despair”. In front of the little inert body of the little girl in a street in a wealthy district of Milan, it is necessary to make concrete commitments: “The whole of society – adds Casini – has the duty to assume responsibility for preparing all possible tools to prevent the youngest of children, including those who have not yet been born, are rejected, thrown away, eliminated, discarded, exposed to death, abandoned, killed. It is unacceptable that an evolved society remains indifferent by limiting itself to reporting the news as a news item. We need to do something together.” Hence the proposal: «The MpV publicly offers to the Municipality and the Mayor of Milan its consolidated experience gained through the network of Life Help Centers, Reception Homes, Sos Vita and Progetto Gemma to seek – without prejudices and ideological barriers – solutions in a multi-item table. Do we finally want to unite in the name of just and dutiful responsibility towards the weakest and most defenceless?».

Full of pain the reflection that flows from the heart of Soemia Sibillo, director of the Life Aid Center of the Mangiagalli Clinic in Milan: «It is a great tragedy. There are no words. Only a silence that shakes and questions us. A silence that makes so much noise and so much pain. A life left there, together with those things that we no longer need, that we get rid of without too many thoughts. The culture of waste, of indifference, of solitude reminds us all of the responsibility of defending nascent life”.