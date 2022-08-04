Home Sports Bacaloni: “I chose Voghe to win”
The Argentine defender: “Immediately convinced by the project” Otamendi, his model, also knows how to fit in and score

ALESSANDRO QUAGLINI

03 August 2022

Hunger for victories, garra and physicality for the Vogherese. Leandro Bacaloni, Argentine defender born in 1995 of imposing tonnage, comes up with very clear ideas. «I’m here to win, the management convinced me immediately and the president Cavaliere impressed me a lot for his kindness and availability. My agent Miguel Magnoni also helped push me to Voghera, who spoke very well to me about this square, where the fans are very hot. When the possibility of coming to Voghera arose, we confronted each other and excluded any other hypothesis ».

Originally from Rio Cuarto, Bacaloni came to play in Serie B and C in his country; in Italy, he had a brief passage to Catania, in C, where however he was not registered five years ago, then he returned last year, in Borgomanero, in Excellence, in which he was the protagonist of an excellent season, closed at third place and with the final play off. “Last year was very positive for me and for the team. It helped me to settle in Italy, now I want to go up another step, with the intention of aiming to win ».

Bacaloni, whose model is Otamendi, illustrates his technical identikit: “I am an aggressive defender in marking, but I also really like playing the ball and supporting the attacking action”. Alla Voghe, the central performer, who bears a remarkable resemblance to the former Inter striker of the Triplete, Diego Milito, can also bring the offensive danger in the aerial game, as evidenced by the 3 goals scored in the previous Piedmontese Excellence tournament. Waiting for Friday’s meeting, the Argentine player has already settled in Voghera, with his wife Camila: «I know that the team has had a great season, and our goal must be to improve. The fact that there are so many fans to support us will give us an extra boost ”. After the season in Borgomanero, paired with Samina, an Albanian ex OltreVoghe and Pavia, Bacaloni will have another Albanian defender, Marian Puka, who Voghe has just bought from Borgosesia. –

ALESSANDRO QUAGLINI

