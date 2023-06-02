Home » Back at the top, the Czech trump commands after the setback
Back at the top, the Czech trump commands after the setback

Back at the top, the Czech trump commands after the setback

Žarnovicky took the result hard. “The last few races we’ve been dealing with a lot of bad luck with technical problems,” he explained after the qualifying race, where he stayed out of the four qualifying positions. He finished tenth.

“We feel a huge disappointment, because the race was one of the main highlights of this season for us, but unfortunately this also belongs to motorsport,” lamented Milík for the whole team, but he believed that the cause of the trouble was revealed.

Great Prague speedway weekend
Friday, June 2, 6:45 p.m. SGP 2, Junior World Championship – Petr Chlupáč is playing the entire series for the Czech Republic, Daniel Klíma has a wild card for Prague, substitutes are Jaroslav Vaníček and Matouš Kameník.
Saturday, June 3, 6:45 p.m. Speedway Grand Prix – Václav Milík goes on the wild card for the Czech Republic, substitutes will be Jan Kvěch and Eduard Krčmář
“We have finally come to the conclusion why this is so and we hope to solve it as quickly as possible now and get back to the top!” he commanded before the Prague race, hoping to give himself a belated present for his recent thirties and that he can be Czech again trump card

In Prague in 2017, he was already able to fight his way to the third stage with a wild card, in the past two years Jan Kvěch was given priority. Milík’s performance this year brought him back to the GP field.

He is waiting for the support of the fans, inviting them from the beginning of the week to the auditorium at Markéta for Saturday and Friday’s World Junior Championship. “I hope that the other Czech riders will push me forward during the weekend.”

